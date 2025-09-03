‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ coming in summer 2027

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 3, 2025
David Corenswet as Superman in 'Superman.' (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's the Superman sequel release date.

DC Studios head James Gunn has announced that the film Man of Tomorrow, which will serve as a sequel to his movie Superman, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The writer-director shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday. The post featured an original image of Superman and Lex Luther drawn by the artist Jim Lee.

"Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027," he captioned his post.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed Superman and Lex Luthor in this summer's hit film, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. Both actors also shared art of Superman and Lex Luthor to their Instagram pages to announce the news.

On Corenswet's post, Gunn commented, "See you soon!!" He wrote, "See you on set in not too long!" in the comment section of Hoult's post.

DC Studios' next film, Supergirl, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. The studio is also set to go into production on Clayface, which currently has a release date of Sept. 11, 2026.

Along with Corenswet and Hoult, Gunn's Superman starred Rachel BrosnahanWendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

