Supreme Court allows California to move forward with new congressional map favoring Democrats

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by California Republicans to block a newly redrawn congressional map backed by Democrats and endorsed by voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The move allows the state to move forward with a map enacted by Proposition 50, approved in November, that could potentially allow Democrats to flip five seats currently held by Republicans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

