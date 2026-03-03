Supreme Court blocks ruling that ordered New York to redraw its congressional maps

The U.S. Supreme Court as seen on February 24, 2026 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday blocked a New York state court ruling that had ordered the Empire State’s congressional map redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterms.

A state judge in New York ruled earlier this year that New York must redraw its congressional map and cease using its current one because the current map’s 11th Congressional District violates the state's Constitution and dilutes the votes of Black and Latino voters.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican representing the district, had appealed the ruling initially in state court and later asked the Supreme Court to block the order, as did other Republicans.

The district currently covers Staten Island, along with several neighborhoods across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in Brooklyn.

In a statement posted on social media, Malliotakis praised the Supreme Court’s decision, arguing that it “helps restore the public's confidence in our judicial system and proves the challenge to our district lines was always meritless.”

“The plaintiffs in this case attempted to manipulate our state's courts to use race as a weapon to rig our elections. That was wrong and, as demonstrated by today's ruling, clearly unconstitutional,” Malliotakis' post said.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the state court order that knocked down New York’s current map "blatantly discriminates on the basis of race" and that the court had no choice but to step in -- even so close the election.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a sharply worded dissent, accused her colleagues of prematurely intervening in a state-law case, even before New York courts had fully resolved the appeals.

"By granting these applications, the Court thrusts itself into the middle of every election-law dispute around the country, even as many States redraw their congressional maps ahead of the 2026 election," Sotomayor wrote. "It also invites parties searching for a sympathetic ear to file emergency applications directly with this Court, without even bothering to ask the state courts first."

The ruling from SCOTUS allows appeals to play out in lower courts, but it means New York will not be redrawing its map for the 2026 election.

"This blatantly political case violated both the New York State and federal constitutions and, as Justice Alito stated, the lower court's decision was a full-blown racial gerrymander," New York Republican Party chair Ed Cox wrote in a statement Monday.

