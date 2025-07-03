Supreme Court could release more on high-profile cases from its ‘cleanup conference’

Ryan McGinnis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- There is the potential for more news out of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday when the justices release a list of orders and dispositions from the "cleanup conference," the last in-person gathering before summer recess.

The timing of the release is somewhat unusual -- the conference was held last week, and typically the results of that session are released the day after the final opinion comes down, which would have been Monday.

Veteran court watchers suspect that there could be a lot of writing from the justices, such as dissents or concurrences, on matters that they will address without oral argument.

There are five outstanding emergency petitions involving President Donald Trump.

Mass federal layoffs: Trump v. American Federation of Government Employees. Whether the Court should stay a nationwide injunction barring the executive branch from developing plans to initiate large-scale reductions of the federal workforce

Dismantling the Department of Education: McMahon v. NY. Whether the court should stay a district court order requiring the government to reinstate Department of Education employees fired as part of a reduction in force.

Florida immigration law: Uthmeier v Florida Immigrant Coalition. Whether the court should stay a preliminary injunction preventing Florida from enforcing SB4c, a law that criminalizes entry into and presence within Florida of those who have illegally entered the U.S.

Jan. 6 police officers: Doe v Seattle Police Department. Whether to stay Washington state court mandates requiring four anonymous former and current Seattle police officers who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Capitol to refile their lawsuit regarding public record requests under their true names.

Deportation: Gomez v U.S. Whether the court should stay a lower court mandate certifying petitioner's extradition to Ecuador to stand trial for a charge of sexual abuse.

The court also address other cases implicated by the ruling in the birthright citizenship case, the transgender health care case and others.

