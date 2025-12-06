Supreme Court Decision to Rule on Birthright Citizenship Follows NH Lawsuit

Supreme Court Decision to Rule on Birthright Citizenship Follows NH Lawsuit
December 6, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case that began in New Hampshire that would determine the constitutionality of President Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

A federal judge in New Hampshire blocked the order after the ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit that would include all children affected by the order.

A decision by the Supreme Court is expected by next summer.

