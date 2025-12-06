Supreme Court Decision to Rule on Birthright Citizenship Follows NH Lawsuit
The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case that began in New Hampshire that would determine the constitutionality of President Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship.
Birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
A federal judge in New Hampshire blocked the order after the ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit that would include all children affected by the order.
A decision by the Supreme Court is expected by next summer.