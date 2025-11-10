Supreme Court denies Kim Davis’ petition to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

(Grant Faint/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday denied a bid from former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis to appeal her $100,000 damages suit and get the justices to revisit the landmark 2015 decision in Obergefell v Hodges.

The court did not explain its decision.

Davis gained international attention after she refused to issue a marriage license to a gay couple on religious grounds in open defiance of the high court’s ruling and was subsequently jailed for six days. A jury later awarded the couple $100,000 for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees.

In a petition for writ of certiorari filed in August, Davis argued First Amendment protection for free exercise of religion immunizes her from personal liability for the denial of marriage licenses.

She also claimed the court’s decision in Obergefell v Hodges -- which rooted marriage rights for LGBTQ couples in the 14th Amendment’s due process protections -- was "legal fiction."

Lower courts had dismissed Davis' claims and most legal experts considered her bid a long shot.

Davis' appeal to the Supreme Court comes as conservative opponents of marriage rights for same-sex couples pursue a renewed campaign to reverse legal precedent and allow each state to set its own policy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.