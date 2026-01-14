Supreme Court gives candidates more room to challenge election rules

Politics News
Devin Dwyer, ABC News
January 14, 2026
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday significantly expanded the ability of candidates for political office to challenge rules governing an election, rolling back lower court decisions that had said a candidate needed to show concrete harm in order to bring a suit.

The 7-2 decision handed a victory to Republicans in Illinois who are contesting a state policy of counting timely cast but late-arriving mail ballots up to two weeks after Election Day.

It also promises to increase litigation nationwide ahead of the midterm election.

"Candidates have a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the court's opinion.

Roberts concluded that candidates -- by virtue of running for office alone -- should have the ability to bring legal challenges over rules governing how campaigns are conducted and votes are cast and counted.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan concurred with the court's judgment in the case but on different grounds, saying candidates should need to show a "pocketbook injury" or other "actual or imminent injury" before being allowed to sue.

In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, accused the majority of breaking from settled law and "unnecessarily thrusting the judiciary into the political arena."

"By carving out a bespoke rule for candidate-plaintiffs -- granting them standing to challenge the rules that govern the counting of votes, simply and solely because they are candidates for office -- the Court now complicates and destabilizes both our standing law and America's electoral process," Jackson wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Democratic Sen. Slotkin says she’s under federal investigation over illegal orders social media video

Allison Pecorin, ABC News
Jan. 14, 2026
Politics News

FBI searches Washington Post reporter’s home for alleged classified information, newspaper says

Luke Barr and Jack Date, ABC News
Jan. 14, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital