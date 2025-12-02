Supreme Court hears subpoena dispute over anti-abortion pregnancy centers

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit in 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A group of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in New Jersey is asking the Supreme Court on Tuesday to let it challenge an investigative subpoena from the state’s Democratic attorney general in federal court on grounds it violates the First Amendment.

First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a faith-based organization that operates five locations across the state, claims the subpoena is part of a "hostile" campaign by Attorney General Matthew Platkin to harass the group and discourage people from supporting it.

The subpoena seeks thousands of pages of documents to determine whether the group "engaged in deceptive or otherwise unlawful conduct," including the names and contact information of donors who may have wished to remain private.

"His demand for donor disclosure objectively chills First Choice’s associational and speech rights, causing its donors to think twice before supporting the faith-based non-profit," the group’s attorneys argue in court filings.

Platikin insists he is pursuing a legitimate law enforcement inquiry and that First Choice has not yet been ordered by a state court to comply with the subpoena. (It is not self-executing, meaning there are no penalties for failure to comply in the meantime.)

"Non-profits, including crisis pregnancy centers, may not deceive or defraud residents in our State, and we may exercise our traditional investigative authority to ensure that they are not doing so -- as we do to protect New Jerseyans from a range of harms," Platkin said in a statement.

"The question before the U.S. Supreme Court focuses on whether First Choice sued prematurely, not whether our subpoena was valid," he added. "I am optimistic that we will prevail."

The case has potentially sweeping stakes for nonprofits and advocacy groups nationwide. If First Choice wins the ability to preemptively challenge the subpoena in federal court, it could make it easier for organizations to resist state investigations and strengthen the privacy of donors.

The dispute arose in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade and as states started drawing new battle lines over abortion.

Platkin pledged in 2022 to pursue enforcement actions aimed at promoting abortion access, which remains legal in New Jersey, and launched an investigation into First Choice on the belief that it may have engaged in false advertising and misled donors.

The attorney general issued a consumer alert in 2023 warning people with unplanned pregnancies that crisis pregnancy centers like First Choice don’t offer abortion as an option and may try to prevent a client from seeking medical information about ways to terminate a pregnancy.

"New Jersey’s attorney general is targeting First Choice -- a ministry that provides parenting classes, free ultrasounds, baby clothes, and more to its community -- simply because of its pro-life views," said Erin Hawley, the attorney representing the group before the Supreme Court, in a statement.

"The Constitution protects First Choice and its donors from demands by a hostile state official to disclose their identities," Hawley argued, "and First Choice is entitled to vindicate those rights in federal court."

In a 2021 decision, the Supreme Court divided 6-3 along ideological lines to strike down a California law that required charities to privately disclose the identities of major donors to the state attorney general.

State officials had argued that the identities, which not-for-profit charities are allowed to keep secret from the public, would help enforce rules around tax-exempt status and catch potential fraud.

The New Jersey case, while similar, focuses primarily on where and when a targeted group can challenge an attorney general's request in court.

After oral arguments Tuesday, the justices will draft an opinion in the case and release it sometime before the end of June 2026.

