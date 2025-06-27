Supreme Court rules on nationwide injunctions against Trump birthright citizenship order

Ryan McGinnis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Friday granted a partial stay of nationwide injunctions issued by district courts against President Donald Trump's executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

The 6-3 opinion came from Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The court's three liberal justices dissented.

The court said it was not deciding whether the executive order from Trump was constitutional, rather focusing on whether federal courts have equitable authority to issue universal injunctions.

"Government’s applications for partial stays of the preliminary injunctions are granted, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue," the opinion read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

