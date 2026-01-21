Supreme Court sharply critical of Trump moves on Fed, likely to keep Cook on job for now

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply questioned President Donald Trump's assertion of unchecked power to remove a member of the Federal Reserve over the mere allegation of gross negligence and without any opportunity for a hearing to dispute the claims.

A majority of justices also appeared likely to deny Trump's request to immediately remove Lisa Cook from her position as litigation continues, though it was less clear whether the court would definitively weigh in on the substance of the allegations or the proper standard for removal under the law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.