Survey Completed On Later Start Times

Survey Completed On Later Start Times
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 11, 2026

A new poll shows there’s mixed feelings about later start times for Manchester schools.

The survey was conducted among families, staff and the community and focused on several areas including possible benefits and challenges of a change.

It revealed 62-percent of people agree with research that older kids should start school later, but 48-percent think a change would negatively impact their household.

A meeting to discuss this issue is set for six-30 p-m tonight at City Hall.

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