Survey: NH Best State For Taxpayers

Survey: NH Best State For Taxpayers
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 26, 2026

For the 11th straight year New Hampshire state government is cited as the best in the country for taxpayers.

The financial website wallethub.com ranks the 50 states on taxpayers return on investment and said a key reason for the Granite State’s number one ranking is it has no income tax.

To determine states with the best taxpayer return on investment, WalletHub compared state and local tax collections with the quality of services residents receive.

No other New England state was in the top ten and only Rhode Island, ranked 19th, was in the top 20.

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