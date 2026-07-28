Survey: NH Ranked First For Healthcare

Survey: NH Ranked First For Healthcare
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 28, 2026

New Hampshire is ranked number one in the country for healthcare.

The annual report from the financial website WalletHub evaluated states based on cost, access and outcomes using 44 indicators.

State Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said the ranking celebrates the strength of the Granite State’s frontline workforce, especially nurses and physicians assistants.

As for neighboring states; Massachusetts is ranked sixth, Maine seventh and Vermont 16th.

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