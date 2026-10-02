‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens makes historic ‘Big Brother’ 28 win

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 2, 2026
Rick Devens wins season 28 of 'Big Brother.' (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

History was made when Rick Devens was crowned the winner of Big Brother season 28 on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old father of two is the first former Survivor contestant to win the game. Devens beat out this season’s second-place finisher Taylor Brown in a 6-1 vote.

After winning the season's final Head of Household competition, Devens made the decision to betray one of his closest allies, Drew Campbell, by casting the sole vote to evict him.

Devens brought Brown to the final two chairs, where Campbell and five other members of the jury — Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Yash Patel, Melody Morris and Dee Valladares — voted for Devens to win season 28 of the reality competition series. LaTrice “Lala” Verrett was the only vote for Brown to win the game.

In addition to winning the season, Devens became the second person to win both the game and the fan-voted America’s Favorite Player award. The first to do so was season 24 winner Taylor Hale. This means Devens won an extra $50,000 along with his $750,000 grand prize.

Additionally, Devens unleashed a twist in the house during the season called The Pharaoh's Curse, where he snagged an additional $10,000. Because of both wins and the additional $10,000, Devens cemented himself as the player to have won the most money in the history of American Big Brother with $810,000.

Even more Big Brother is on the way. Host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the series has been renewed for two additional seasons, 29 and 30, and promised the audience she will see them back again next summer. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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