Suspect accused of shooting ex-wife at a Detroit hospital taken into custody

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
August 23, 2025
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene has been taken into custody, according to police.

Mario Green, 53, was arrested without incident shortly before 3 a.m. local time Saturday, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where his ex-wife Latricia Green worked, according to police.

"Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement.

"I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family," he said.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a "verbal altercation" with his ex-wife, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said during a press briefing Friday.

The suspect then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

"He is presumed to be armed and dangerous," Bettison said.

No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.

Bettison said he did not know what the victim did at the hospital or how Mario Green was able to access the basement.

About a month ago, Latricia Green had filed for a personal protection order against Mario Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

"Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex-husband, so it almost brings us here today, " Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches. Michigan State Police released images of the suspect and his vehicle amid the manhunt.

The hospital briefly closed but has since reopened to all patients and visitors.

Henry Ford Health, the hospital's parent company, said it is cooperating with the police investigation "and are conducting our own internal investigation as well."

"We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate and our hearts go out to her loved ones -- her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day," the hospital said in a statement.

"We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority," the statement continued.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Judge blocks Trump admin from withholding funding to 34 cities and counties over ‘sanctuary’ policies

Luke Barr, ABC News
Aug. 23, 2025
National News

Amid string of missing hikers, how can you stay safe while on the trails? An expert weighs in

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 23, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital