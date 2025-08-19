Suspect charged after leaving suspicious package in Times Square: Police

Emergency responders gather at Times Square in Manhattan after a suspicious package was discovered on August 18, 2025 in New York City. Police evacuated a part of the popular tourist destination for over an hour as they examined the package, which turned out not to be a threat. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect faces multiple charges after allegedly leaving a suspicious package in Times Square on Monday, according to the New York Police Department.

On Monday at approximately 10:32 a.m., police responded to a call of a "suspicious package" in the vicinity of West 43 Street and Seventh Avenue, officials said in a statement to ABC News.

Once on the scene, officials said they located the package "in front of the New York Police Department facility."

Police requested the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad to respond to the scene, with officials also releasing an advisory urging the public to avoid the area.

An hour after the initial advisory was released, officials said the object was determined to not be a threat and the area was reopened "to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

The suspect, 26-year-old Desean Maryat, was taken into custody on Monday at approximately 2:11 p.m., police said. Maryat, who is from the Bronx, was charged with reckless endangerment, placing a false bomb or hazardous substance, making terroristic threats, making a threat of mass harm and disorderly conduct, police said.

Maryat was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation before being charged, according to New York ABC station WABC.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Maryat has been previously charged with criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, according to court records.

It is unclear whether Maryat has an attorney who can speak on his behalf or when his next court appearance is scheduled.

