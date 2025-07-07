Suspect dead after opening fire on entrance of Texas Border Patrol building

Obtained by ABC News

(MCALLEN, Texas) -- A suspect is dead after opening fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas, on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol offices at the McAllen International Airport, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at a news conference. The suspect never made it inside the building but fired "many, many rounds at the building," Rodriguez said.

A photo of the door of the building showed the damage from bullets striking the glass.

Mosqueda was "neutralized" by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one officer who was shot in the knee, DHS said. He is expected to be fine, police said.

There is no known motive, Rodriguez said.

Mosqueda was reported missing from a Weslaco, Texas, address at 4 a.m., police said, adding they don't have more details on the missing person's report.

Mosqueda has a Michigan address and arrived in a car with Michigan tags, Rodriguez said. His car had additional weapons and ammunition inside, Rodriguez said.

City officials said all flights at McAllen International Airport were delayed following the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.