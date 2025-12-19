Suspect Dead In Brown Shooting

Suspect Dead In Brown Shooting
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 18, 2025

The suspected Brown University shooter has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

Providence police chief Oscar Perez said that the suspect was a 48-year-old man who was a Portuguese national and a student at Brown.

The man’s last known address was in Miami. He was found dead with a satchel and two firearms, and his car had evidence that matched the scene in Providence.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the university shooting that took place Saturday.

