Suspect in 2012 Benghazi attack arrested, DOJ says

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi (C), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel (L) and U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC Jeanine Pirro make a press announcement at the Department of Justice on February 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. Bondi announced the FBI has captured and extradited Zubayr al-Bakoush, a suspect in the 2012 attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect in the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, has been arrested and brought back to the United States, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday.

Zubayr al-Bakoush was brought back to Andrews Air Force Base at 3 a.m., she said.

On Sept. 11, 2012, a group of men stormed into the diplomatic compound in Benghazi. Four Americans were killed in the attack.

The suspect is charged with the murder of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others, according to the U.S. attorney.

"Bakoush was first charged by complaint in 2015 which was sealed for 11 years, an indictment, an eight count indictment, has been unsealed, and it charges Bakoush with the murder of Ambassador Chris Stevens, the murder of State Department employee Sean Smith, the attempted murder of State Department Special Agent Scott Wicklund and conspiracy to provide materials for terrorists and support that resulted in the death of four Americans, as well as arson at the special mission," U.S. Attorney Jeannine Pirro said alongside the Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.