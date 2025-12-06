Suspect in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case makes 1st court appearance

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The suspect accused of placing two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, made his initial appearance in court Friday.

Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia was arrested by federal authorities Thursday following a massive probe that had stymied investigators for almost five years.

Members of his family seated in the gallery audibly gasped and broke down in tears as Cole entered the courtroom and sat down next to his attorney, John Shoreman.

Cole's legs and arms were shaking throughout the duration of the hearing as he listened to the judge read him his rights and detail the two charges Cole currently faces, which carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years if he is convicted.

Cole did not enter a plea in court.

During the hearing, government attorneys said that Cole sat for an interview with the FBI for four hours Thursday after his arrest, and that they plan to provide a transcript of the interview to Cole's attorneys over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that Cole admitted to investigators that he planted the bombs, but investigators have not yet officially identified a motive.

According to sources, investigators who interviewed Cole feel initial indications are that Cole believed there was fraud in the 2020 election.

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told ABC News' Pierre Thomas on Friday that Cole told investigators he was "disappointed in various aspects of the election."

Counsel for the government told the court that they will seek Cole's continued detention through trial, based on the seriousness of the offenses he now faces. The judge set a detention hearing for Dec. 15.

As Cole departed the courtroom members of his family stood up and shouted, "We love you Brian!" Another shouted, "We're here for you, baby!"

Family members and Cole's attorney declined to comment to reporters outside of court after the hearing concluded.

