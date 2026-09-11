Suspect In Massachusetts Killing Arrested In Portsmouth Will Be Held In NH For Now

Suspect In Massachusetts Killing Arrested In Portsmouth Will Be Held In NH For Now
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 11, 2026

A suspect in a Massachusetts homicide case who was arrested in New Hampshire will be held in the Granite State for now while he considers fighting extradition.

According to a police affidavit, a Maine state trooper was called to the Piscataqua River Bridge on I-95 for a report about a man walking on the highway.

Paul Morey was found on the New Hampshire side of the bridge and told the trooper that police were looking for him in Salem.

On Tuesday, the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a home and it was ruled a homicide.

Morey is facing a fugitive from justice charge in New Hampshire.

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