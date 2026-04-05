Suspect In Raymond Shooting Killed

The NH Attorney General’s Office responded last night to an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday evening in Raymond.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. yesterday, police officers responded to an address on Ham Road for a report that 38 year old Matthew J. Masse, had fired a long gun at family members. As previously reported by other law enforcement agencies, Mr. Masse also fired his rifle at responding police officers, striking and wounding an officer with the Nottingham Police Department, and causing non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Masse then fled the scene into a wooded area.

Following a search that necessitated issuing a shelter-in-place order for the safety of nearby residents, officers made contact with Mr. Masse at a wooded area around 10 Saturday night, where they attempted to take him into custody. There was an exchange of gunfire between Mr. Masse with his rifle and the officers. Following that exchange, Mr. Masse was found deceased by officers when they approached his location.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week to determine Mr. Masse’s cause and manner of death. The Nottingham Police Department officer who was struck and wounded is currently being treated for his injuries, and no other law enforcement officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incidents. There is no further threat to the public at this time.