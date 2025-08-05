Suspect in Tennessee quadruple killing captured after days on the run

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
August 5, 2025
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(JACKSON, Tenn.) -- A manhunt for the suspect in the Tennessee kidnappings and killings of four people, including three from the same family, ended Tuesday when he was taken into custody, police said.

Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody in Jackson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the Jackson, Tennessee, Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

