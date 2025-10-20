Suspect Keon King faces more charges after police find remains of Kada Scott in shallow grave

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_phillypd_101525.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>Officials in Philadelphia are searching for Kada Scott, a 23 year old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Philadelphia Police Department</figcaption></figure><p>(PHILADELPHIA) -- Human remains found Saturday <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/remains-found-amid-search-missing-philadelphia-woman-kada/story?id=126591096" target="_blank">have been confirmed</a> to be 23-year-old Philadelphia woman Kada Scott, who had been missing since Oct. 4, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday.</p><p>The confirmation came during a press conference on Monday morning when the DA's office announced new charges against Keon King, the suspect in Scott's disappearance.</p><p>King, 21, who was previously charged with kidnapping in relation to Scott's disappearance, is now facing charges including arson causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receipt of stolen property, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.</p><p>Scott's <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/suspect-charged-kidnapping-connection-disappearance-23-year-philadelphia/story?id=126507914" target="_blank">remains were found Saturday morning</a> in a shallow grave on the grounds of an abandoned school are "believed" to belong to Scott.</p><p>The remains were found in a deeply wooded area behind Ada H. Lewis Middle School, an abandoned school near Awbury Arboretum in Germantown around 10 a.m. on Saturday after police received a "very specific" anonymous tip overnight, First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford told reporters during a press conference on Saturday evening.</p><p>Stanford said police were in touch with Scott's family following the discovery of the remains.</p><p>Scott was last seen by her mother on Oct. 4 when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said earlier this month. King, who remains in custody, was previously charged with kidnapping "for his involvement" in the disappearance of Scott, authorities said.</p><p>On the evening of Oct. 4, Scott arrived at work, but left prior to her shift's completion, Philadelphia police Capt. John Craig said during a press conference earlier this month. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.</p><p>"In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone," Craig said.</p><p>Officials said evidence shows Scott was "in communication with an individual" -- who they identified as King -- and that she appeared to meet with him "very shortly after" she left work on Oct. 4.</p><p><em>ABC News' Megan Forrester and Tommy Foster contributed to this report.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>