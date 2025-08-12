Suspected gunman in CDC shooting fired nearly 500 rounds: Officials

National News
Mary Kekatos, ABC News
August 12, 2025
Bullet holes are seen in windows at the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters following a shooting that left two dead, on August 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- The suspected gunman who attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's campus on Friday fired nearly 500 rounds, law enforcement said on Tuesday.

During a news conference, Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), said almost 500 shell casings were recovered. Of those rounds, about 200 struck facilities on the CDC campus.

Hosey said that the suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, used a long gun that belonged to his father in the attack.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was fatally shot after responding to the reported gunfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

