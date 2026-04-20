Suspicious Death In Haverhill NH
The office of the New Hampshire Attorney General says they are investigating a suspicious death in Haverhill, New Hampshire.
Investigators say the Haverhill Police Department discovered the body of a man early in the morning after they entered an apartment.
The identity of the man has not been publicly announced. Investigators also did not announce a possible cause of death as of this morning
The attorney general’s office said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.