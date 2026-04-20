Suspicious Death In Haverhill NH

Suspicious Death In Haverhill NH
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 20, 2026

The office of the New Hampshire Attorney General says they are investigating a suspicious death in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Investigators say the Haverhill Police Department discovered the body of a man early in the morning after they entered an apartment.

The identity of the man has not been publicly announced. Investigators also did not announce a possible cause of death as of this morning

The attorney general’s office said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.

 

 

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