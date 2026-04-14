Suspicious Death In Laconia

Suspicious Death In Laconia
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 14, 2026

NH Attorney General John M. Formella said that members of the Attorney General’s Office and members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are responding to a report of a suspicious death in Laconia.

Officers with the Laconia Police Department went to conduct a welfare check at an address on South Main Street in Laconia this morning when they discovered an adult male resident deceased inside the home.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation, and while the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the public at this time.

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