Suspicious Death In Manchester

Suspicious Death In Manchester
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 27, 2025

A suspicious death is being investigated in the City of Manchester today.

At one point this morning, Union Street was  closed between Merrimack Street and Laurel Street.

Investigators with the NH attorney general’s office are now involved in the investigation and they say Manchester Police received a 911 call for  assistance at a residence on Union Street earlier this morning.  Responding officers discovered an adult male deceased inside an apartment.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fuel Prices Rise Slightly In New Hampshire

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

State Police Ticket Dozens For High Speed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital