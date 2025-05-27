Suspicious Death In Manchester

A suspicious death is being investigated in the City of Manchester today.

At one point this morning, Union Street was closed between Merrimack Street and Laurel Street.

Investigators with the NH attorney general’s office are now involved in the investigation and they say Manchester Police received a 911 call for assistance at a residence on Union Street earlier this morning. Responding officers discovered an adult male deceased inside an apartment.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public at this time.