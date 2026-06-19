Suspicious Death In Salem, NH

The NH Attorney General’s Office is investigating a report of a suspicious death in Salem, New Hampshire.

Officers responded to a 911 call pre-dawn this morning directing them to a home on Orchard Terrace in Salem where they discovered a deceased teenage male just outside the home. The teenager is from out of state.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation, and there is no known threat to the public at this time as all known parties have been identified.

The name of the deceased will be released following notification of next of kin, and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for later today.