Suspicious Death In Whitefield

Suspicious Death In Whitefield
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 11, 2026

Authorities say one person is dead in connection with an investigation underway in the town of Whitefield.

The Attorney General’s Office and members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit responded to a report of a suspicious death earlier this morning.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call for a motor vehicle operating erratically in the Hilltop Manor neighborhood.  Following that call, officers were directed to a nearby home in which they found three adult family members suffering from various injuries.  Later, officers were also directed to an area hospital where a fourth injured adult family member was found suffering from an injury.

One of the individuals discovered inside the home, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.  The other individuals inside the home, an adult female and an adult male inside the home, were transported to area hospitals and are being treated for their injuries.  The fourth individual, the adult male discovered at the hospital already, continues to be hospitalized receiving treatment for his injury.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation.

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