Suspicious Death Investigation In Haverhill NH

Suspicious Death Investigation In Haverhill NH
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 21, 2026

An investigation is still underway into what’s being called a suspicious death in the town of Haverhill, NH.

In the early morning hours yesterday, around 1:07am, members of the Haverhill Police Department received multiple 911 calls directing them to an apartment on Nelson Street in Haverhill.  Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered the body of a deceased adult male inside the apartment.

The deceased victim has been identified as 22-year-old Demetrius White  of Springfield, Massachusetts.  An autopsy is being conducted today by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Late yesterday evening, 21-year-old Jayden McClanahan  of Hartford, Connecticut was arrested on burglary charges related to this investigation.  He was held on preventative detention.  An arraignment  will be held today in Haverhill.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation

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