Suspicious Deaths In Madbury
August 19, 2025

The suspicious deaths of four family members at a home in Madbury are being investigated. Authorities say those bodies were found inside of home on Moharimet Drive in Madbury.

The names of the victims haven’t been released, but police don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said when state troopers arrived at the scene of the home in Madbury just after 8 last night. they found the bodies of four family members: two children and two adults. Each of the deceased family members appears to have suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third child, a toddler, was alive and was not hurt.

Detectives are investigating this event as a possible murder-suicide.

The attorney general’s office said autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities said the identities of the family members would not be released until next of kin is notified

