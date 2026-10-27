Suspicious Deaths Of Man And Woman Found In Manchester Home

Police in Manchester and the NH Attorney General’s Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of an adult male and an adult female in Manchester at a home on Wheelock Street.

The AG’s office was called to the home earlier this morning on a report of a domestic dispute.

Police arrived to find a man and a woman deceased and an eight-year-old child alive, suffering what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

No identities have been released. Police said there was no indication the public was in danger and the incident remains under active investigation.