Swatting call about possible armed person at San Bernardino hospital sparks massive police presence

Jack Moore, ABC News
March 13, 2025
KABC chopper over Loma Linda University Medical Center. Via KABC.

(LOS ANGELES) -- Reports of a possibly armed person at a San Bernardino, California, hospital sparked a massive law enforcement response Wednesday evening, but authorities later cleared the scene and said it appeared to be the result of a "swatting" call.

The incident began unfolding at the Loma Linda University Hospital Center in the San Bernardino area, east of Los Angeles, around 6:15 p.m. local time.

The Bernardo County Sheriff's Office said in an post on X it was aware of "reports of a possible armed individual" at the hospital and said deputies were on scene and working to clear the facility.

Police and fire department vehicles surrounded the facility and news helicopters hovered nearby.

About two hours later, authorities said the scene had been cleared.

No shots were fired.

"There are no reported injuries, and the incident appears to be a swatting call," the sheriff's office said.

A swatting call refers to an intentional false report to authorities intending to cause a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

