Sylvester Stallone defends his empire in ‘Tulsa King’ season 4 trailer

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone is back as Tulsa King.

A new trailer for the show’s fourth season has been released, showing Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi as he fights to save his empire from new threats.

“Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate,” reads the season’s official description.

Season 4 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol joins the cast as a series regular.

Tulsa King returns to Paramount+ on Oct. 16.

Stallone releases his new memoir, The Steps, on Sept. 29. Ahead of the book release, he sat down for an interview with The New York Times’ The Interview podcast where he reflects on his tumultuous childhood and rise to fame, as well as his struggles with an eating disorder while he was filming Rocky III.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.