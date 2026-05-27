“Take Back Hampton Beach” Petition Drive

A group calling itself “Take Back Hampton Beach” is proposing a 60-dollar toll for out-of-staters to gain access to the beach.

The group said the goal is to deter so-called “trouble-makers” who have allegedly caused a spike in fights, drug use and crime.

New Hampshire residents are asked to sign an online petition supporting the tolls in an effort make the beach feel safe for families, help businesses thrive and end what the group describes “out-of-state chaos.”