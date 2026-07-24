Tall Ships Set To Sail Into Portsmouth
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The Sail Portsmouth Maritime Festival is back.
It began Thursday evening with the official Parade of Sail down the Piscataqua River into Portsmouth Harbor as people gathered at the New Castle Commons and Prescott Park in Portsmouth to get a good view of the three tall ships as they sailed through.
Each ship is hosting a tour and family-friendly activities are happening all weekend.
The festival runs through Sunday.