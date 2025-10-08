Tanker Truck Driver Cited For Roll Over

The driver of a tanker truck that rolled over yesterday afternoon is cited for negligent driving.

NH State Police said 71-year-old John Turner of Readfield, Maine, was on the on-ramp to I-95 north at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when he failed to negotiate a turn causing the accident around 3:40 p.m.

The ramp was closed for about five-and-a-half hours to move the truck, clean up debris and contain a 75 gallon fuel spill.

Turner was treated for minor injuries.