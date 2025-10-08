Tanker Truck Driver Cited For Roll Over

Tanker Truck Driver Cited For Roll Over
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 8, 2025

The driver of a tanker truck that rolled over yesterday afternoon is cited for negligent driving.

NH State Police said 71-year-old John Turner of Readfield, Maine, was on the on-ramp to I-95 north at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when he failed to negotiate a turn causing the accident around 3:40 p.m.

The ramp was closed for about five-and-a-half hours to move the truck, clean up debris and contain a 75 gallon fuel spill.

Turner was treated for minor injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Multiple Traffic Violations During Enforcement Initiative

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 8, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Boston Bruins Starting Season Against Capitals

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital