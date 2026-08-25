Target apologizes for ‘offensive’ kids Halloween costume that evoked racist imagery

National News
Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
August 25, 2026
A view of a Target store, March 05, 2025 in Novato, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Target is apologizing for selling a children's Halloween costume that some described as reminiscent of racist minstrel caricatures.

"An apology from us: We pulled an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment," Target said in a statement posted on its website and social media pages late Monday. "It is no longer for sale."

"As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry," the statement continued. "We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won't happen again."

According to the product's original description on Target's site, the costume in question was the Kids' Circus Glow Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit. It features an orange and black shirt and pants set with black gloves and a hooded mesh mask with an attached miniature hat. The entire design also glows "under blacklight."

The item is no longer listed for sale on Target's website.

The controversial costume prompted calls to boycott Target on social media, a year after the retailer faced boycotts over its decision to cut some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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