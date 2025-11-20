‘Task,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ score renewals at HBO

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
November 20, 2025
Mark Ruffalo in 'Task' (Peter Kramer/HBO)

Task and House of the Dragon are among the shows returning for another season on HBO.

The network announced Thursday that Task, the Mark Ruffalo-starring crime drama series, will be back for season 2, while the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will return for season 4.

The third season of House of the Dragon will air in summer 2026, with the fourth season airing in 2028.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, was renewed for a second season before the first season has even aired. Season 1 debuts Jan. 18.

HBO also renewed the comedies I Love LA and The Chair Company for second seasons.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cynthia Erivo speaks out on protecting Ariana Grande at Singapore ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Andrea Dresdale
Nov. 20, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

First teaser released for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Andrea Tuccillo
Nov. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital