Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor Lautner welcome first child, Lennon Taylor Lautner

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 23, 2026
Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd annual Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive on June 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's a lucky number third Taylor for the Lautner family.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor Lautner but who goes by Tay, have welcomed their first child together. The pair named their newborn Lennon Taylor Lautner. She was born on Sept. 16.

The couple announced the news of their daughter's birth in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"One week loving our sweet little Lenny," the post is captioned. "Lennon Taylor Lautner ... 9.16.2026."

The photo finds Lennon Lautner lying on pink sheets while wearing a light pink onesie. Her face is cropped out of the frame. A cross-stitch pattern with her first two names embroidered on it lays beside her. It rests below an embroidered bear holding a ballon.

Many celebrities sent the Lautner family well wishes in the comment section.

"She is PERFECT," Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry wrote. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Mayci Neeley commented, "Omg so precious! Congrats" alongside two red heart emojis, while singer Christina Perri wrote, "ahhhh congrats!!!!!!!!"

One of the most liked comments on the post comes from a fan who couldn't help but joke about one of Taylor Lautner's most iconic lines from the Twilight saga.

"You imprinted on my daughter?? .... lol had to," the comment, which has received over 1,800 likes, reads.

Taylor Launter married Tay Lautner on Nov. 11, 2022. The pair announced Tay's pregnancy in an Instagram post on March 26. The caption read, "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" 

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