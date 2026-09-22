Taylor Swift announces brand-new song, ‘Patient Zero’

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Swifties have been patient, and now The Life of a Showgirl continues on.

Taylor Swift has announced the upcoming release of her brand-new single, titled "Patient Zero." The worldwide music superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the new song will be released Friday.

"I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours," Swift captioned her Instagram announcement post.

A new photo of Swift also appears in the post. She stares directly toward the camera while leaning up against a blank, gray wall. She wears a black, sleeveless ensemble with a turtleneck. Her signature bangs are swept to the side and her eye makeup is smokey with a muted lip color.

Three CD versions of the upcoming single are available for purchase on Swift's website: the original version, an acoustic version and a piano version. The original version's cover is the same photo that Swift posted to Instagram. She's also made it her new profile picture.

The acoustic and piano CD versions of the song have their own covers. Both of them feature brand-new photos of Swift posing while wearing black and gray clothing. In both of these additional covers, she stares off into the distance.

Swift had been teasing the surprise release for the last 24 hours. Eagle-eyed fans noticed while streaming her music on Spotify that certain lyrics from her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, featured the number zero taking the place of the letter O.

Additionally, one of Swift's Eras Tour dancers, Kameron Saunders, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an Easter egg for the Swifties. He shared a photo of himself from the "Opalite" music video, where he holds up a dancing competition judging paddle featuring the number zero on it.

Saunders' caption reads, "And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u."

Swift has changed her Instagram and X bios to be the exact same line, spelled with zeros instead of the letter O.

It is assumed that "Patient Zero" is a continuation of The Life of a Showgirl era. That album, Swift's 12th, was released on Oct. 3, 2025. The CD listings on Swift's website for the new track feature The Life of a Showgirl logo, as well as the signature glitter associated with the era.

Notably, the bright orange color associated with The Life of a Showgirl has been swapped out for a sparkly black hue for "Patient Zero." This falls more in line with the imagery from Swift's previous albums The Tortured Poets Department and reputation.

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