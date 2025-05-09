‘Ted’ animated series coming to Peacock

Mary Pat Thompson
May 9, 2025
Seth MacFarlane's Ted is getting an animated spinoff series.

A new show with the working title Ted: The Animated Series is coming to Peacock, the platform announced on Friday. This new show will pick up after the Ted films and comes after the success of the live-action Ted prequel series, which is also available to stream on Peacock.

MacFarlane will reprise his role as the sentient teddy bear in the show and will also executive produce. The stars from the original series, including Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth, also join as series regulars and will lend their voices to reprise their characters.

New cast members on the series include Kyle Mooney, who will play Apollo, and Liz Richman, who will play Ruth.

The live-action prequel series Ted premiered in January 2024. It broke records to become Peacock's most-watched original title at the time and was the top original streaming comedy in the U.S. for over two consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

