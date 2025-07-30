Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy.

The married actors will be awarded the honor during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14. This marks the first time the award has been presented to a couple.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy's Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Danson is an environmentalist and ocean conservation activist. He co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, an organization that strove to alert Americans about the dangers oil spills, offshore developments and sewage pollution can have on the oceans. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001; Danson has served on its board of directors since then.

Steenburgen has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana. She recently served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to talk about the importance of art in schools.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people," Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

