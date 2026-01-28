‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 shares first-look photos, release window

Mary Pat Thompson
January 28, 2026
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso' season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the first look and release window for Ted Lasso season 4 has been revealed.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut in summer 2026. The streaming service also shared first-look photos of the new season, which is currently in production.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women's football team. The official description calls it Ted's biggest challenge yet.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The new photos show off Ted standing outside an airplane with Rebecca (Waddingham); Ted at football practice with a new assistant coach, played by Reynolds; and Ted at the Crown & Anchor pub with his son, Henry, who has been recast and is now played by Feely.

Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March 2025. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

