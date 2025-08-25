Teen Dead After Being Pulled From Water

Teen Dead After Being Pulled From Water
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 25, 2025

An investigation is underway following the tragic death of a teenager in Hampton Beach.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old was swimming with his family members yesterday when he ended up being swept away by a strong ocean current.

His father went into the water to try and rescue him and also needed to be saved.

That man and the boy were taken to Exeter Hospital where the teen was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol.

RELATED ARTICLES

Expansion Coming to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Gas Prices Rising Slightly Before Labor Day

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital