Teen Dead After Being Pulled From Water
An investigation is underway following the tragic death of a teenager in Hampton Beach.
According to authorities, the 17-year-old was swimming with his family members yesterday when he ended up being swept away by a strong ocean current.
His father went into the water to try and rescue him and also needed to be saved.
That man and the boy were taken to Exeter Hospital where the teen was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol.