Teen suspected of killing Maine paddleboarder to be charged with murder Friday

National News
Sasha Pezenik and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
July 18, 2025
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(UNION, Maine) -- The 17-year-old suspect in the murder of a paddleboarder earlier this month will appear in court on Friday, where he is expected to be charged with one count of murder.

Sunshine Stewart was found dead on July 3 at Crawford Pond in Union, Maine. Her cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, Maine State Police revealed Thursday.

The suspect, who is male, was arrested without incident Wednesday night, police said. He came to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family, according to an official familiar with the investigation.

He is expected to appear remotely from the South Portland juvenile detention facility, where he is being held, in front of a Knox County district judge.

It is unclear whether the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

