Teen who died from brain-eating amoeba likely infected from community center water feature: Officials

3D illustration of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, suspended in a microscopic environment. (Getty Images stock photo/Gilnature)

(NEW YORK) -- The North Carolina teenager who died after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri was likely infected from a water feature at a community center, according to state and local officials.

Naegleria fowleri, also known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis or PAM, has been found in warm freshwater, including ponds, lakes and rivers, and it grows best in hotter water, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

"The amoeba does not cause illness if swallowed but can be fatal if water with the amoeba in it is forced up the nose into the brain," NCDHHS said.

The North Carolina teenager was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 31, officials said. NCDHHS said at the time that it was working with federal and local partners to investigate all possible sources of the infection.

A report released Tuesday by NCDHHS found the teen was most likely infected by a water feature at a community center in Durham County, county officials said.

Investigators determined that on Aug. 13, the teen had contact -- including splashing water on their face -- with a water feature in the garden of a community-based mental health care center, according to the NCDHHS report.

"No other potential sources of exposure were identified," the report said.

The mental health care center said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken for the young boy who lost his life and for his family. We are committed to supporting his family and our community through this devastating loss. We will continue to fully cooperate with public health officials."

The county said the water feature has been closed since Aug. 28, when testing for Naegleria fowleri began.

The U.S. usually sees fewer than 10 cases of Naegleria fowleri infection each year. NCDHHS said the first symptoms can be severe headache, nausea, vomiting and fever, and later symptoms include stiff neck, seizures and coma. NCDHHS said, "once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days."

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