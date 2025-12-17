‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 17, 2025
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in 'Tell Me Lies' season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren't lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have "rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College," according to the season's official synopsis. "While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with."

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year "also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. "My friends think I'm crazy," she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. "We have to be nice to each other this time."

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

