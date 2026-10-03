Tennessee Corrections commissioner to resign days after failed execution of Christa Pike: Governor

National News
Victoria Arancio and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
October 3, 2026
Commissioner Frank Strada (Tennessee Department of Correction)

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada said he will resign days after Christa Pike was hospitalized following a botched execution attempt, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

The Tennessee governor's statement on Saturday did not directly reference the situation with Pike, who is currently "critically ill," unconscious and on a ventilator in a hospital following the Sept. 30 failed execution. In the announcement, Strada said that stepping aside was "in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward."

"I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred," he said in a statement.

Lee said he accepted Strada's resignation and the commissioner would leave his post at the end of the month.

"Commissioner Strada has served with integrity, and I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment," the governor said in a statement.

An interim commissioner will be announced at a later date, the statement noted.

Pike's attorneys, Randy Spivey, Kelly Gleason, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen, responded to the Strada stepping down in their own statement.

"The resignation of Commissioner Strada is justified, but it does nothing to help Christa now. What happened to her Wednesday reflects a systemic failure that goes far beyond any one person," they wrote. "We hope the Governor’s call for a full, independent review will expose the profound problems within Tennessee’s entire death penalty system."

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner found dead in apparent drug-related incident

Victoria Arancio and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Oct. 3, 2026
National News

25-year-old man charged with murder in deadly New York subway stabbing

ABC7 New York
Oct. 3, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital