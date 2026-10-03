Tennessee Corrections commissioner to resign days after failed execution of Christa Pike: Governor

Commissioner Frank Strada (Tennessee Department of Correction)

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada said he will resign days after Christa Pike was hospitalized following a botched execution attempt, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

The Tennessee governor's statement on Saturday did not directly reference the situation with Pike, who is currently "critically ill," unconscious and on a ventilator in a hospital following the Sept. 30 failed execution. In the announcement, Strada said that stepping aside was "in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward."

"I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred," he said in a statement.

Lee said he accepted Strada's resignation and the commissioner would leave his post at the end of the month.

"Commissioner Strada has served with integrity, and I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment," the governor said in a statement.

An interim commissioner will be announced at a later date, the statement noted.

Pike's attorneys, Randy Spivey, Kelly Gleason, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen, responded to the Strada stepping down in their own statement.

"The resignation of Commissioner Strada is justified, but it does nothing to help Christa now. What happened to her Wednesday reflects a systemic failure that goes far beyond any one person," they wrote. "We hope the Governor’s call for a full, independent review will expose the profound problems within Tennessee’s entire death penalty system."

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.